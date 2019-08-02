Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Stake in Intel (INTC) by $809,734; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) by $556,850 as Share Value Declined

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 12.29 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 687,080 shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,250 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 39,874 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Com holds 0.55% or 205,378 shares. Tradition Cap Ltd stated it has 25,180 shares. Walthausen And Comm holds 160,859 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 8,639 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 18,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 12.49 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares to 300,271 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 304,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,321 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc. Estabrook Management owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 403,923 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.09 million shares stake. Jlb has 37,887 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Lc has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,170 shares. Ally Fincl holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 155,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roberts Glore & Il has 56,582 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Frontier Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 39,446 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp owns 96,964 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.39% or 55,299 shares.