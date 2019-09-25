Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Trimmed Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.55 Million as Share Value Rose; Rpc (RES) Position Held by Corecommodity Management Llc

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 97,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 208,310 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 111,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 294,317 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $225.17. About 1.03 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 52,006 shares to 26,244 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,247 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 7,723 shares to 182,420 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc.