Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Holding In Verizon Comms (VZ) Was Has Lifted; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 5.66M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 394,553 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 4,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv reported 7,845 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Research Inc stated it has 20,000 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated reported 776,154 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 110,503 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,105 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argent Capital Limited Liability owns 192,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,304 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.94% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 71,897 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 179,622 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lau Associate Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 5,112 shares. Money Management Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Verizon (VZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa owns 113,270 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Amsterdam Limited Co New York holds 0.97% or 23,035 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 205,216 shares. Finance Service Corporation reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Agf Incorporated reported 367,988 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,646 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 145,014 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 33,460 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hartford Inv Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,468 shares. Dubuque Bank & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,201 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has 47 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 4,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 0.16% or 361,843 shares.