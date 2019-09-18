Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Decreased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Provise Management Group Has Decreased Realty Income (O) Holding by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 75.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 18,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 23,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 344,399 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $231.88. About 532,375 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl Services holds 2,085 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp owns 12,375 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Co owns 3,612 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,065 shares. Brookstone stated it has 4,424 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc reported 13,839 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca accumulated 2.03% or 19,438 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 86,600 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 93,590 shares. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,980 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 958 shares stake. Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 155,800 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 10,147 were reported by Sky Investment Ltd Liability Com. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ci reported 844,750 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.38 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,916 shares to 49,878 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,250 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Parsec Fincl Mngmt owns 4,068 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 4,725 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Us Bancorporation De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Llc holds 60,972 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 4.96M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 62,865 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited reported 2,932 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 622 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Palladium Etf T by 2,768 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).