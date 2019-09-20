Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Upped Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $482,306 as Shares Rose; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 127.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 3,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.86 million shares traded or 50.81% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 526 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 928 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 1.04% or 1,993 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suncoast Equity Mngmt accumulated 2.01% or 5,181 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership has invested 6.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fosun Ltd has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 8,245 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,010 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,989 shares. Wafra reported 19,871 shares. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Advsr Ltd Com holds 3,650 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 20,895 shares to 49,137 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,869 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

