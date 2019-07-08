Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Trimmed by $300,960 as Market Valuation Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Increased Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake by $7.78 Million as Shares Declined

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 351,791 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company's stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.49 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comms (NYSE:VZ) by 91,432 shares to 147,783 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

