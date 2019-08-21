Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $500,850 as Shares Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $212.57. About 12.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 3.16 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Plc invested in 15.09M shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Winslow Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 197,825 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bernzott Advsrs has 1.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,511 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 110,535 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 302,168 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 573,050 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 198,630 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 1.79% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 256,405 shares. Stralem & Communication holds 133,030 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd reported 58,764 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,736 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 5,000 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares to 17.34 million shares, valued at $1.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 44,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).