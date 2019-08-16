Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Boosted Its Holding in Verizon Comms (VZ) by $5.39 Million; Holder Gfs Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 5.27M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,907 shares. Orca Ltd Company accumulated 29,254 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.51% or 1.08 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 16,921 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 154,569 shares. Goelzer Inv Management owns 186,735 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 37,179 are held by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company. Miller Howard Invests Inc reported 1.73M shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. 10 accumulated 7.7% or 605,994 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 1.93% or 21,337 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.48% or 19.06M shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 95,525 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 6,713 shares to 35,951 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,774 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

