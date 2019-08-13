Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increases Stake in Intel (INTC); Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) as Market Value Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 11,722 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 42,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 954,675 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares to 43,552 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.