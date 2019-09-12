Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increases Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Identiv Com New (INVE) Holding by $403,950

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Identiv Inc Com New (INVE) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.66% . The hedge fund held 626,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 545,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Identiv Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 38,669 shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has declined 1.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 10/05/2018 – Identiv Sees FY18 Rev $74M-$78M; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Rev $16.6M; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 07/03/2018 Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Rev $16.5M; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 10/05/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $74 MLN AND $78 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ldentiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 127.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 3,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 947,086 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold INVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.84 million shares or 11.23% more from 5.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Granite Inv Prtn Limited owns 78,264 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 626,069 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 42,105 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) for 862 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 2,215 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 71,726 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 626,069 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has 395,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 16,994 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 4,662 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 41,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) for 791 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8,148 shares to 19,779 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,549 activity. $49,660 worth of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was bought by HUMPHREYS STEVEN on Friday, June 14.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137 are held by Griffin Asset Incorporated. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,109 shares in its portfolio. 1,427 are owned by Ent Svcs Corp. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division accumulated 28,394 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 316,939 shares. Farmers Trust stated it has 0.23% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Willis Counsel owns 184,200 shares. 36,026 were reported by Contravisory Mngmt. Td Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 40 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 230,062 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,564 shares.