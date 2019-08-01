Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Its Verizon Comms (VZ) Holding by $5.39 Million; Copeland Capital Management Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $2.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 89,453 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 113,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.08. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 41,501 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.14% stake. West Oak Capital Limited Com invested in 1.28% or 34,584 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 32,960 are owned by Regal Invest Advsr Lc. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,519 shares. Cookson Peirce & Co accumulated 9,990 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,143 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 44,264 were accumulated by Dana. Financial Architects has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.84% or 9.31M shares. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Martin Currie Limited holds 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 84,608 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser invested in 166,639 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% or 43 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 45,703 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,683 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 8,118 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blair William Communications Il reported 4,278 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com accumulated 125,605 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,855 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.86% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc reported 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 14,137 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 499,656 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 51,390 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63 million for 14.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) by 18,976 shares to 294,043 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 21,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).