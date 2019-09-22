Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Boosted Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (ERIC) Holding by $441,990 as Valuation Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Raised Position in Gerdau S A (GGB)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 9.43 million shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (ERIC) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 49,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 100,850 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 51,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.96 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.