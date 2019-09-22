Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Position in Adobe (ADBE) Raised by $354,270; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined While Shell Asset Management Co Cut by $625,044 Its Stake

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 13,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, up from 28,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.90M for 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Aurora Cannabis Will Dethrone Canopy Growth as the Largest Marijuana Stock – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

