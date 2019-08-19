Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Upped Its Verizon Comms (VZ) Holding by $5.39 Million; Btr Capital Management Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 6.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Natl Bank accumulated 0.46% or 108,402 shares. 196,056 were reported by Murphy Capital Mngmt. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8,941 are owned by Whitnell And Communication. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management stated it has 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baxter Bros accumulated 23,753 shares. L S Advsr holds 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 93,020 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 5,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.67% or 152,632 shares. Wills Fin Group Inc holds 3.34% or 83,351 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.96% or 100,283 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,937 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 53,856 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 86,800 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co Ny holds 0.09% or 15,731 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares to 8,050 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,515 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).