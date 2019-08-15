Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $500,850; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Aureus Asset Management Increased Holding

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $202.39. About 16.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 22,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 451,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, up from 428,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,543 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 155,051 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Smith Asset Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.52% or 14,880 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited owns 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. Moreover, Washington Tru State Bank has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personal Advisors Corp owns 397,463 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 2.82% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 6.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Capital Management Commerce invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 3.8% or 160,684 shares in its portfolio. 47,643 are held by Convergence Prtn. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 19,223 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares to 258,480 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,410 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Co reported 37,348 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 27,580 shares. Washington Bancorp has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bryn Mawr Tru has 83,318 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 18,175 shares. Oak Ridge Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 13,935 shares. Edgewood Mngmt reported 21.86M shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 2.17 million shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 367,129 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 344,345 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 344,481 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 10,138 shares. Triple Frond Partners Ltd Co holds 12.98% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2.63 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com accumulated 56,159 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

