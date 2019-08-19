Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed Its Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $300,960; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 135,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 4,347 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 7.20 million shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edge Wealth Llc reported 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argent Tru has 317,171 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 45,162 are held by Curbstone Fincl. Morgan Stanley holds 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 53.13M shares. Mediatel Ptnrs, Texas-based fund reported 935,304 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Pa has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 30.31M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 39,994 shares. Edmp holds 2.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,192 shares. 35,719 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares to 9,357 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

