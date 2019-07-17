Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position as Shares Rose; As At&T Com (T) Stock Value Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $318,277

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 10,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 133,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 6.76 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 115,411 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 18.46 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

