Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increased Intel (INTC) Position by $809,734; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Its Position by $809,490

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). California Employees Retirement accumulated 107,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 39,651 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 238 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 70,000 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 572,084 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 134,396 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 29,558 were reported by Int Group Inc. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has 190,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.01% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares to 18,279 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 55,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,775 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Invests Ltd owns 117,000 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 61,997 shares. Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sageworth Trust Comm holds 1,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. London Com Of Virginia reported 4.42 million shares stake. Appleton Partners Ma holds 39,274 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.36% or 15.56M shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset accumulated 3.01M shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kempen Capital Management Nv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vista Cap Prns owns 16,399 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 1.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 377,587 shares.

