Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Holding by $624,568

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 40,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $306.87. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,995 shares to 231,060 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

