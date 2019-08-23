Diversified Trust Co Upped Citigroup (C) Holding By $707,854; Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding By $18.85 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 431.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 496,116 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 611,116 shares with $23.58M value, up from 115,000 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.89M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Diversified Trust Co increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 11,417 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 56,511 shares with $3.52M value, up from 45,094 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 11.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 456,535 are owned by Huber Mngmt Llc. Pictet Financial Bank & Tru reported 18,739 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,200 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 1.04% or 29,870 shares in its portfolio. 4,312 were reported by Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 34,367 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested in 87,335 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 12,800 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation. Zuckerman Inv Lc owns 15,385 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.77M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mathes Inc reported 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nwq Inv Limited Company reported 1.61M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co reported 41,782 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.5% or 303,022 shares in its portfolio. 6,851 are held by Aspen Mgmt Inc.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.22% above currents $62.22 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) stake by 427,455 shares to 1.52 million valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,830 shares and now owns 23,739 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -0.85% below currents $46.9 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW) stake by 40,000 shares to 11,200 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) stake by 677,400 shares and now owns 986,300 shares. Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp reported 21,424 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 500 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware owns 36,504 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). South Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First National Tru reported 4,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.33% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 786,494 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 93,650 shares stake. 11,155 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. 64,360 were accumulated by Dt Inv Partners Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 10,483 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 25,313 shares stake. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 296 shares.