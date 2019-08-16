Diversified Trust Co Upped American Express Co (AXP) Position; Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 235,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 552,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, up from 316,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 1.64M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 1.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 206,719 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.15% or 28,630 shares. Ironwood Ltd owns 731 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 152,600 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Todd Asset Mgmt owns 0.74% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,715 shares. 317 were accumulated by Tortoise Lc. Bb&T Corp holds 114,487 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hyman Charles D stated it has 13,089 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,380 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Limited has 17,865 shares. Spc Fincl owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,394 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited owns 0.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 99,617 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,855 shares to 15,726 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 427,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.