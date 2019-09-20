Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake by $410,000; Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $2.67 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 24,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 34,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 531,913 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 18,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 117,563 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.42 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14,672 shares to 57,180 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 13,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Cap Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Adirondack Tru Com holds 0.04% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale reported 89,975 shares. New York-based Alpine Management Lc has invested 1.25% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 135,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 830 are owned by Synovus Fin Corporation. Advisory Rech stated it has 305,385 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc owns 528 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,573 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 41,849 shares. Homrich Berg holds 5,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 37,440 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 35,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 13,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr accumulated 11,524 shares. Next Grp Inc owns 650 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 83 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 2,022 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 217,995 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,812 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 67,174 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc reported 12,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 11,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advisors holds 133,323 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $261.43M for 25.47 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.