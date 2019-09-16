Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Share Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 18,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 5.29 million shares traded or 247.38% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, down from 6.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48 million for 12.65 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.43 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Now About That Buckeye Partners Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

