Diversified Trust Co Stake in Visa (V) Decreased by $441,480; As Virtusa (VRTU) Share Price Declined, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Position by $959,300

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 148,101 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 166,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 21.04% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 707,962 shares traded or 277.48% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Co has 14,765 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 5.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Estabrook Capital holds 5,190 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 30.98 million shares. Lomas Capital Ltd has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt LP invested in 4% or 282,544 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 43,180 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.94 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Charter stated it has 24,536 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 2,843 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4.32 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.96% or 24,982 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price Mngmt holds 33,115 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 7,607 shares to 521,842 shares, valued at $58.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability holds 133,413 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Pinebridge Investments LP owns 7,087 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Lc owns 474,800 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). American International Grp Inc Inc stated it has 21,375 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 14,312 are owned by Alps. Parametric Port Lc invested in 56,777 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 21,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 345,490 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 22,948 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $405,996 activity. DOODY JOSEPH also bought $212,500 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares. Rajgopal Raj sold $494,583 worth of stock or 9,490 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Narayanan Sundararajan sold $313,747 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 6,000 shares. Shares for $597,257 were sold by Kalia Ranjan on Tuesday, February 12.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares to 146,909 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc.