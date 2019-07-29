Diversified Trust Co Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) Lifted by $520,020; At&T (T) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Increased Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 429.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 86,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.55M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector

