Diversified Trust Co Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $2.76 Million

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 41,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard by 48,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,202 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares to 8,291 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

