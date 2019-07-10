Diversified Trust Co Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Nanometrics (NANO) Sentiment Is 1.3

Diversified Trust Co increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 25.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 3,375 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 16,816 shares with $3.96M value, up from 13,441 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Nanometrics Inc (NANO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 79 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 61 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nanometrics Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 20.39 million shares, down from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nanometrics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 46 Increased: 59 New Position: 20.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $811.39 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Analysts await Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 70.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NANO’s profit will be $5.07M for 39.98 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Nanometrics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 119,222 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated for 28,011 shares. Ima Wealth Inc. owns 107,679 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.85% invested in the company for 189,506 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,924 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 16,852 shares to 15,395 valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,604 shares and now owns 64,729 shares. Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

