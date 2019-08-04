Diversified Trust Co Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Decreased by $1.66 Million as Shares Rose; Nuwave Investment Management Increased Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $413,244 as Stock Rose

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 41,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.72M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 2871.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 3,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, up from 123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,949 shares to 49 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,556 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 493,506 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.68 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tx holds 0.09% or 14,370 shares in its portfolio. 372,118 were reported by Rwc Asset Management Llp. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Llc has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 1,789 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 239,783 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 11,158 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Muhlenkamp And Company has 69,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 11,300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Diamond Hill Cap Management accumulated 2,825 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd reported 34,165 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,314 shares to 117,649 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.