Diversified Trust Co Lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $522,445; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $639,360 as Stock Value Declined

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 15,726 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, down from 24,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 560,964 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,051 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 14,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 1.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard by 48,668 shares to 689,202 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

