Diversified Trust Co Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Tig Advisors Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 16.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 11.12 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

