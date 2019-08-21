Diversified Trust Co Lifted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $846,846; Valuation Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 1.13M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $185.07. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,229 shares to 116,605 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 52,776 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.09 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.12 million shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 6 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 5.56% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 2,946 shares. Drw Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Intrust Bancshares Na reported 8,166 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 28,859 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.43% or 24,425 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.03% or 3,500 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.84% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Peapack Gladstone reported 2,038 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 12 shares. 68,482 are owned by Finemark National Bank & Trust. Tributary Management Llc owns 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,650 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 0.02% or 442 shares in its portfolio. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited invested 3.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Smith Graham & Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,800 shares. Markston Intl Llc holds 100,641 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested in 1,104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 173,496 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.27% or 570,748 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 114,822 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 141 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,613 shares to 30,335 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 22,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,854 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).