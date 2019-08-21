Diversified Trust Co Lifted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined; Richard Bernstein Advisors Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Lifted by $3.57 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 67,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 115,912 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 48,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 2.63 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.74. About 4.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12,122 shares to 18,389 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 34,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,122 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,983 were accumulated by Horan Cap Limited. Parus Fin (Uk) has 397,430 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 233 shares. Guinness Asset Management has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,490 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 163,819 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 19,102 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 1.25% or 276,070 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 7,546 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt holds 353,868 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.19% or 428,158 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.98% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 215,242 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 870 shares stake. 346,768 were accumulated by Mackay Shields.

