Diversified Trust Co Has Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $617,091; Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 8,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 426,624 shares traded or 41.98% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Century Communities’ (CCS) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,796 shares to 229,992 shares, valued at $67.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,223 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).