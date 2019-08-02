Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $732,351 as Share Price Declined; White Pine Capital Decreased Gentherm (THRM) Holding by $769,680; Stock Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 111,374 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,896 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 23,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 1.45 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 10,904 shares to 30,028 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 48,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 575,599 shares. Johnson Gp Inc has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 349 shares stake. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% or 454,536 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 6,689 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.2% or 190,261 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 32,970 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 506,529 shares.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $16.65 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).