Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $351,486 as Stock Price Rose; Kroger Company (KR) Stake Has Lifted by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 5.13M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Company owns 164,950 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 2,000 shares. 3,019 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,900 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 497 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 23,814 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Co invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Personal Fin Svcs stated it has 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 10,553 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.48% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Massachusetts Services Ma has 131,186 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co has 15,402 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18 million for 24.38 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 515 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,312 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

