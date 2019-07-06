Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Dean Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.02 Million Its Plexus (PLXS) Stake

Diversified Trust Co decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 31.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 15,896 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 23,147 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.04B valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 208.00% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Dean Capital Management decreased Plexus Corp (PLXS) stake by 80.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 33,623 shares as Plexus Corp (PLXS)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Dean Capital Management holds 8,325 shares with $507,000 value, down from 41,948 last quarter. Plexus Corp now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 152,738 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS)

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.38M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $465,105 activity. The insider Darroch Ronnie sold $194,953. $270,152 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were sold by CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 62,660 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 33,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 47,689 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 41,276 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 94,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 371 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Wexford Cap Lp reported 10,500 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 483,263 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.04% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 250,395 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.31% or 3,465 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Luxor Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 20,976 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,480 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 13,099 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership owns 450,000 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Arrow Financial has 55 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 48,617 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 20,497 shares. Peoples Finance, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31 shares. Mitchell Cap Management Company invested in 13,437 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co increased Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 3,630 shares to 833,802 valued at $73.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 18,394 shares and now owns 405,382 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, February 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $116 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research.

