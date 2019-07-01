Diversified Trust Co Has Lowered Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $636,780; Hound Partners Cut Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 186,538 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 359,793 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners accumulated 3,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd has 0.49% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 87,792 shares. Axa holds 76,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Management Grp Inc accumulated 238,063 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,792 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company invested in 229,629 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 15,969 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 470,426 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 4,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 236,117 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.21% or 84,676 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,500 shares. The California-based Eam Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.84 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares to 174,358 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,382 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested in 0% or 225 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 540 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 406,309 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 14,789 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Seven Post Invest Office Lp owns 0.41% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 579,021 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whitnell holds 0.45% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Com holds 4,830 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 13,640 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ironwood Inv Counsel holds 0.45% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 18,725 shares. Diversified Com invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mckinley Management Ltd Co Delaware owns 29,084 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 1.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.