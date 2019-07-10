Diversified Trust Co Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $732,351; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,896 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 23,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 4.15 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 932 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 2,334 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Insurance Co Tx holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 17,840 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 386,752 shares. 27,404 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,046 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.24% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3,565 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc invested in 0.24% or 177,022 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,289 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 198.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares to 107,910 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. ZUK NIR also sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Klarich Lee. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 10,024 shares. 7,639 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 99,551 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.48% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Research has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 25,049 shares. 31,102 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Davidson Inv owns 0.93% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 86,895 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 6,460 were reported by Veritable L P. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 488,108 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,653 shares to 8,312 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

