Diversified Trust Co Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Had 6 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Etsy had 27 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. See Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) latest ratings:

Diversified Trust Co decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 31.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 15,896 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 23,147 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 65.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 1.96M shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 30/05/2018 – ETSY: WHOLESALE RESOURCES WILL BE REDIRECTED TO CORE WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Etsy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETSY); 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 21-23%; 14/05/2018 – Cadian Capital Management LP Exits Position in Etsy; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 28/03/2018 – Etsy Announces Edith Cooper Joining Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C , EST. 10C; 28/03/2018 – Etsy Names Edith Cooper to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 136,317 shares. Moreover, Ally Financial has 0.68% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 14,476 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 369 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd holds 0.02% or 2,578 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,650 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 311,284 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 30,998 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life Incorporated reported 511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc holds 51,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 4 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 71,503 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 25 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. M Partners downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, May 3. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating.