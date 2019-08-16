Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Position in First Horizon Natl (FHN) as Stock Rose; Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs (JBHT) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 559.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 76,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 1.86M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 12,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 239,222 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 227,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 1.59 million shares traded or 31.43% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,743 shares to 27,592 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Commingled Mlp Fund Llc by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.04 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 772,816 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.12% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 16.11M shares. Aperio Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 229,004 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 1.00 million shares stake. 643 are owned by Oakworth Cap Inc. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc owns 13,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 168,740 shares. 45,922 are held by Mirae Asset Invests. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 27,135 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0% or 10,281 shares. Hallmark Cap reported 128,965 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc invested in 254,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 27 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 15,942 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 14,585 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.03% or 57,319 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Wellington Llp accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.03% or 237,669 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 335,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has 3.50M shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 80,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.07% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 9,410 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Advisory Net Lc owns 196 shares.

