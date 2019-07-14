Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Holding

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 5,458 shares. Natixis invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 0.17% or 6,537 shares. Beutel Goodman Limited holds 1.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.81M shares. Ipswich Management stated it has 9,301 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Clenar Muke Llc reported 4,499 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,525 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 1.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,755 shares. Finemark Bank And Tru accumulated 11,208 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 36,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,169 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has 5.49% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 457,735 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Financial Corporation In reported 1,523 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 7,289 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,519 shares to 39,053 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 450,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Inv Svcs Of America invested in 1,107 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.44 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Marvin & Palmer Assocs invested in 16,460 shares or 2.44% of the stock. 2,210 were accumulated by Lafayette Investments. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.42% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Van Strum Towne invested 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd Company holds 2.48% or 35,562 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,325 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 7,201 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,932 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Llc has 7,837 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 1,400 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 42,232 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).