Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $520,020; Share Value Rose; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Position in Blackrock (BLK) Has Trimmed by $3.94 Million

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 1.91 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $471. About 430,413 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES: BLACKROCK HOLDS 3.39% STAKE; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. To Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Margin 38.4%; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S CHRISTENSEN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW IN SAO PAULO; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 1,978 shares to 151,599 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.80 million activity. $223,090 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,845 shares to 4,170 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 40,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,708 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).