Diversified Trust Co Has Increased Position in Mastercard (MA); Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Valuation Declined While Havens Advisors Has Lowered by $2.00 Million Its Holding

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 797,317 shares traded or 491.20% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,816 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 13,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $12.18 during the last trading session, reaching $271.18. About 6.49M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acg Wealth holds 1,642 shares. First Foundation stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 923 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc reported 726,782 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co reported 6,500 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Pension Service owns 914,366 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. First United Bank accumulated 5,860 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 4,338 shares. Roosevelt Investment Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,607 shares. Pacific Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Cap Adv, New York-based fund reported 51,151 shares. Sather Fin Group stated it has 4.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Suntrust Banks reported 99,991 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,519 shares to 39,053 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,739 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

