Diversified Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $520,020; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Raised Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 590,134 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 1.77M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) CEO Isaac Ciechanover on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Merck In Breast Cancer Study, Arrowhead to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Ocular’s Glaucoma Trial Fails – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. 7,800 shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E., worth $302,367 on Saturday, February 9. Newell Joe sold $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, June 27 DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 2,000 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake. Redmile Group Ltd Company holds 5.25% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 4.49M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,689 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 37,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 17,145 shares. 9,115 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Highline Capital Management LP holds 277,183 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 89,778 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wasatch Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 426,806 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares to 15,558 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 69,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,029 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Highlights Renal Care Data about Patients’ Health-Related, Quality of Life Outcomes at the 56th ERA-EDTA Congress – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Highlights Progress Toward Its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Goals and Efforts to Make a Meaningful Difference Around the World – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.