Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $396,752 as Share Value Rose; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 23,935 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, down from 26,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 461,152 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 10,956 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 28,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 1.45M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.88 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd by 136,850 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $38.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).

