Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Its Oneok New (OKE) Position; Primecap Management Company Trimmed By $85.84 Million Its Ritchie Bros Auction (RBA) Position

Primecap Management Company decreased Ritchie Bros Auction (RBA) stake by 99.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company analyzed 2.52M shares as Ritchie Bros Auction (RBA)'s stock rose 4.40%. The Primecap Management Company holds 15,583 shares with $530,000 value, down from 2.54M last quarter. Ritchie Bros Auction now has $4.05B valuation. The stock increased 5.07% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 1.24 million shares traded or 277.29% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 15,558 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 20,652 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co increased Alphabet Inc stake by 515 shares to 6,805 valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 7,607 shares and now owns 521,842 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Monday, April 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 3,858 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 6,545 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 7,240 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cwm Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 102,993 shares. Jnba reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 59,334 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 379,604 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 349,245 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 11,659 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Lc has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $35 target.