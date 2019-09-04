Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $636,780; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $361,261

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 53,247 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 408,622 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 48,544 shares to 173,644 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMO 2020 And What It Means For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 11,629 shares. Chickasaw holds 3.87% or 2.65M shares. Starr owns 2.66% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 110,000 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 48,199 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 4,633 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 214 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 225 shares. Middleton And Company Ma accumulated 4,750 shares. Da Davidson & reported 44,699 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 2.68% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,883 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,221 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 106,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.27M are held by Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Llc. M&R Capital Management holds 0.04% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.82 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.