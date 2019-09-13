Diversified Trust Co Decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake; Park West Asset Management Has Lowered Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position By $37.50 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) stake by 71.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.50 million shares as Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.00M shares with $15.97 million value, down from 3.50 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc (Call) now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 4.38M shares traded or 142.25% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Diversified Trust Co decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 10.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,896 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 23,935 shares with $3.29 million value, down from 26,831 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $19.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 1.73 million shares traded or 89.87% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank owns 429,842 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hwg Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 5,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.07% or 14.44 million shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Advisers has 2,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 372 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Monetary Gru invested in 1,200 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Com owns 0.22% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 45,671 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.63% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1.20M shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Shine Advisory Svcs invested in 272 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 25,123 shares. 13,757 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16000 highest and $115 lowest target. $144.67’s average target is -0.17% below currents $144.91 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $229.83M for 21.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 21,286 shares to 54,386 valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 12,137 shares and now owns 417,519 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 7,500 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 1.32 million shares. State Street reported 3.76M shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa has 358,691 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 426,375 shares. 585,016 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Captrust Financial accumulated 783 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,617 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.69M shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 68 shares. Vanguard holds 26.33M shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Cai International Inc (CAP) stake by 45,983 shares to 1.56M valued at $38.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 434,076 shares and now owns 669,958 shares. Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) was raised too.