Diversified Trust Co Cut Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stake

Diversified Trust Co decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,675 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 35,210 shares with $3.97M value, down from 41,885 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) stake by 181.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 17,481 shares as Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 27,131 shares with $1.18M value, up from 9,650 last quarter. Pacira Biosciences Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.09 million shares traded or 43.10% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday

Diversified Trust Co increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 204 shares to 3,469 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $115.25’s average target is 1.96% above currents $113.03 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, September 12 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 1. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0.03% or 49,878 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 6,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ser has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Argent reported 10,145 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 35,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.08% or 123,150 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,999 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt Lp holds 86,514 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 12,956 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 107,543 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 223,530 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 956 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has $85 highest and $2900 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 35.18% above currents $38.71 stock price. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Legacy Ptnrs stated it has 48,573 shares. D E Shaw holds 1.25M shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability holds 2.61% or 278,613 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 994,839 shares. Mesirow Fincl Management stated it has 109,611 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 21,371 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co. Parametric Port Associate Lc invested in 106,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 2.80M were reported by Consonance Management Ltd Partnership. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 169,926 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 188,752 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 58,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,430 shares to 99,947 valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q2.