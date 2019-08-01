Diversified Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP); Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $4.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 115,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 384,662 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, up from 269,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 265,492 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 40,908 shares to 135,708 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,357 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

